Hakone, May 09 (News On Japan) - At the garden of the "Mountain Hotel," located on the shores of Lake Ashi with a view of Mount Fuji, 3000 azalea plants in shades of red and pink are at their peak.

The azaleas, which include rare varieties like white manyo and hand peony, were originally gathered from across the country during the Meiji era to entertain guests at what was then the villa of Baron Iwasaki of the Mitsubishi conglomerate.

Many of these plants are over 100 years old, some towering over human height, transforming the garden's walkways into what could be described as an "azalea corridor."

This year, although the onset of blooming was late, the Golden Week holiday brought favorable weather, leading to a synchronized bloom about a week earlier than usual.

The azaleas at the Mountain Hotel can be enjoyed until mid-May.

Source: ANN