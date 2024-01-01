Business

"Digital Deficit": IT Giants Influencing Japan's Economy

TOKYO, May 11 (News On Japan) - Payments for digital services provided by overseas IT giants have emerged as a new factor contributing to the yen's decline, reports economic journalist Ideguchi.

The hidden cause of the yen's persistent weakness, beyond what can be addressed by currency intervention or changes in monetary policy, is the "digital deficit."

The digital deficit refers to the shortfall incurred by Japanese companies and individuals from using digital services provided by international IT giants like GAFA (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon). This deficit has continued to grow, reaching 5.4 trillion yen last fiscal year.

While Japan has been advancing in digitalization, the majority of the services used originate from companies like GAFA, leading to a significant outflow of Japanese money overseas.

Moreover, this digital deficit could further accelerate the depreciation of the yen. This is because paying these overseas companies involves selling yen to purchase dollars.

Last week, the yen hit a 34-year low at 160 yen to the dollar. As long as Japan remains dependent on foreign digital services, it appears locked in a structure from which it cannot escape.

Developing Japanese digital services that can compete with GAFA is a significant challenge in preventing the outflow of funds.

Source: TBS

MORE Business NEWS

Sega Sammy Sells 'Seagaia' Resort to U.S. Investment Firm

Sega Sammy Holdings has announced the sale of its shares in the company that operates the Seagaia resort in Miyazaki City to an American investment company.

Consumer Spending in Japan Drops 3.2%

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications' household survey, real consumer spending in households of two or more people fell by 3.2% in the 2023 fiscal year compared to the previous year. This marks the first decrease in three years, directly impacted by rising prices.

New Partnership Tackles Long-Haul Shipping Challenges

In response to the pressing issue of labor shortages in the logistics industry, Japan Post and Seino Transportation have announced the initiation of joint transportation for long-distance routes.

POPULAR NEWS

Third Road to Connect Japan's Main Island with Kyushu

The preliminary route plans have been consolidated for a third road linking Kitakyushu City in Fukuoka Prefecture and Shimonoseki City in Yamaguchi Prefecture, including a 2.2 kilometer bridge spanning Kanmon Straits between Honshu and Kyushu.

McDonald's for 65 Yen!? Playback of Japan 30 Years Ago

Thirty years ago, Japan experienced significant economic changes. Due to the strong yen, many rebate sales were held. Even supermarkets frequently had sales on imported goods, showing how different times were then.

Mother's Day Spending in Japan: Gunma Tops Budgets

Mother's Day, a tradition celebrated on May 12 since its establishment in 1947, showcases diverse regional preferences in gift-giving across Japan, highlighting local cultural values and economic conditions.

Drone Captures Japanese Escort Ship and Possible U.S. Carrier

A new video captured by drone featuring the Maritime Self-Defense Force's escort ship "Izumo" has surfaced, with additional footage purportedly showing the U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier "Ronald Reagan" from above.

Can You Spot The 'Horse Snow Figure'?

Located in the Northern Alps, at an altitude of 2,898 meters on Mount Kasa, this 'horse snow figure' was traditionally used as a sign to begin agricultural work.

FOLLOW US
         