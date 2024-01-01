TOKYO, May 12 (News On Japan) - Journalist Shiori Ito, who publicly disclosed her own experience of sexual assault, has directed her first documentary film, which is set to be released in theaters across the United States in October, according to local media.

"Black Box Diaries" is a documentary film that delves into the investigation of Ito's sexual assault, marking her debut as a director.

In January of this year, the film was showcased at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, which primarily features independent productions.

According to US entertainment media outlet Variety, local broadcaster MTV has acquired the rights to the film within the United States. The theatrical release will commence in New York this October, with plans to distribute the film on streaming services later in the year.

Source: TBS