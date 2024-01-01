TBS Forms Strategic Partnership with Bloomberg for Financial News Distribution

TOKYO, May 13 (News On Japan) - TBS Television has announced a strategic partnership with Bloomberg Media, an American company renowned for broadcasting financial and economic information worldwide. Together, they plan to launch a new news service that will feature original articles and video content from both entities.

Bloomberg is a comprehensive economic media firm that handles the distribution of the latest market information and economic news. Founded in 1981 by Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City, it has been widely used in financial circles around the globe.

On the 13th, TBS Television revealed its strategic partnership with Bloomberg, planning to launch a new news service within the year under the joint brand TBS NEWS DIG and Bloomberg, which will offer economic and financial content.

The new service will provide daily distribution of original articles and videos from both companies. It will also offer premium content on finance and investments. Furthermore, a new brand studio will be established to produce content for advertisers aiming for a global reach.

Regarding this partnership, TBS President Sasaki commented, "We aim to strengthen our economic and financial news segment and broadcast our content not just in Japan but globally."

Bloomberg CEO Karen Solzer expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We look forward to delivering compelling digital content from Japan, one of the world's most important financial centers."

Source: TBS