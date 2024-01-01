TOKYO, May 15 (News On Japan) - The Corporate Goods Price Index (CGPI) for April, which indicates the price level of goods traded between companies, rose by 0.9% compared to last year, marking the fifth consecutive month of record highs.

According to preliminary figures released by the Bank of Japan today, the CGPI for April reached 121.2, up 0.9% from April last year, setting a record for the fifth consecutive month since comparable data became available in 1980.

Prices of non-ferrous metals, such as copper, increased, and the rising trend in crude oil prices due to tensions in the Middle East also contributed to the index's rise. Of the 515 items surveyed, over 70% (395 items) saw price increases.

Additionally, the continued historic depreciation of the yen led to a 6.4% increase in import prices in yen terms compared to April last year, significantly driving up overall prices.

Source: TBS