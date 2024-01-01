News On Japan
Sports

Dodgers Distribute Ohtani Bobbleheads for Free

LOS ANGELES, May 17 (News On Japan) - Shohei Ohtani's bobblehead dolls were distributed to the first 40,000 fans at Dodger Stadium, for free!

This is the first time the Dodgers have distributed free merchandise featuring Ohtani.

To avoid congestion, fans were encouraged to arrive early, an unusual measure taken by the organizers.

The bobblehead features Ohtani preparing to swing, with a noticeable smile on his face.

Out of the 40,000 bobbleheads, 1,700 were special editions wearing the visitor uniform, bringing smiles to the faces of the lucky children who received them.

Source: ANN

