HOKKAIDO, May 20 (News On Japan) - Japan's Economic Minister Yasutoshi Saito visited Hokkaido on Sunday to inspect the construction site of Rapidus's factory, which aims to mass-produce next-generation semiconductors.

This marks Saito’s first visit to the construction site in Chitose City, Hokkaido, where he reviewed the progress of the ongoing work.

Rapidus, in collaboration with IBM in the United States, is advancing the development of next-generation semiconductors. The preparations for mass production are reported to be on track. Rapidus plans to install the latest manufacturing equipment in the factory by the end of the year, with trial production of next-generation semiconductors expected to begin by next spring.

