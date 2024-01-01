KOBE, May 21 (News On Japan) - Hyogo Prefecture has started a trial to install AI-enabled security cameras in Kobe’s Sannomiya area to tackle the issue of aggressive solicitation.

The trial, which began on May 20, aims to prevent aggressive solicitation in Sannomiya, Kobe. The AI-enabled security cameras are installed at two locations: Sankita Shopping Street and Ikuta Shindo. These cameras automatically count the number of people in the monitored area and convert the data.

When the number of people within the monitored area increases beyond a certain threshold, an audio message prohibiting solicitation is played through speakers. Additionally, the system links with the smartphones of patrol officers, prompting them to check the site directly.

The northern part of Kobe’s Sannomiya has been designated as a no-solicitation area by a prefectural ordinance since 2015. However, according to the prefecture, aggressive solicitation continues despite this designation.

The trial will run from May 20 to June 19.

Source: suntv-news(Hyogo,JPN)