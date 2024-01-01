AICHI, May 21 (News On Japan) - To eliminate work-related heatstroke, the Aichi Labor Bureau conducted a patrol to inspect safety measures at a construction site in Naka Ward, Nagoya City.

In Aichi Prefecture last year, 60 workers took leave of four days or more due to heatstroke caused by work, an increase of 14 from the previous year.

Every year around this time, the Aichi Labor Bureau intensifies guidance on safety measures for construction companies. On May 20, Bureau Director Mitsuru Abe and others inspected the installation of safety equipment and the management of workers at a building construction site in Sakae, Naka Ward.

The site has introduced AI cameras that recognize workers’ faces and assess the risk of heatstroke. Additionally, cool-down spaces have been set up in the work area.

The Aichi Labor Bureau plans to continue providing guidance to businesses in the future.

Source: Nagoya TV News