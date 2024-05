TOKYO, May 21 (News On Japan) - The Carlyle Group, an American investment fund, has announced its intention to acquire Japan KFC Holdings, the operator of Kentucky Fried Chicken in Japan.

The acquisition will be completed by September through a tender offer (TOB) and other means, with a total purchase price of approximately 130 billion yen. Carlyle stated, 'We will support the acceleration of new store openings and the diversification of the menu.'

Source: テレ東BIZ