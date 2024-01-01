News On Japan
Business

Japan Approves Postal Rate Hike from 84 Yen to 110 Yen

TOKYO, May 21 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government has approved an increase in letter postage rates, addressing the financial challenges faced by the postal service. Following an amendment to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications ordinance, the rate will rise from 84 yen to 110 yen by this autumn.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno stated, 'The maximum rate for standard mail items weighing up to 25 grams and correspondence weighing up to 25 grams will be revised from 84 yen to 110 yen.'

Japan Post had requested the rate hike, citing a decline in mail volume and rising transportation costs as reasons for the postal service's financial deficit.

The rate for postcards will increase from 63 yen to 85 yen.

This is the first significant postal rate hike in nearly 30 years, excluding adjustments for consumption tax increases.

Source: ANN

POPULAR NEWS

Police Suspend Body Recovery Operation After Officers Attacked by Bear

Police have yet to evacuate a man found lying in the mountains of northern Japan after earlier attempts to retrieve his body led to a bear attack on two officers who were seriously injured.

Curtain Falls on Mount Fuji Hotspot

Many tourists have been rushing to capture photos from the 'Mount Fuji Convenience Store' before the installation of a black curtain begins Tuesday to obscure the view.

Man Arrested for Hitting Wife with Banana Peel

A 59-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hitting his wife with a banana peel, claiming such violence is normal between couples.

Female Zookeeper Severely Injured by Malayan Tapir in Japan

A female zookeeper at Gunma Safari Park sustained severe injuries after being bitten by a Malayan tapir, resulting in a broken right arm.

Revolutionary Cancer Detection: Genius Mathematician Invents Technology to See the Unseen

Professor Kenjiro Kimura of Kobe University, who also serves as the CEO of Integral Geometry Science, has made a groundbreaking discovery in applied mathematics by solving an unsolved problem and inventing the world's first 'through-object visualization technology.'

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Business NEWS

Japan Approves Postal Rate Hike from 84 Yen to 110 Yen

The Japanese government has approved an increase in letter postage rates, addressing the financial challenges faced by the postal service. Following an amendment to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications ordinance, the rate will rise from 84 yen to 110 yen by this autumn.

Carlyle Group to Acquire Japan KFC for 130 Billion Yen

The Carlyle Group, an American investment fund, has announced its intention to acquire Japan KFC Holdings, the operator of Kentucky Fried Chicken in Japan.

Japan to Promote 'Software Defined Vehicles'

The Japanese government has announced a draft strategy to promote the manufacture of cars that are heavily controlled by software rather than hardware. These are known as so-called "software-defined vehicles", or SDVs. (NHK)

Japanese Firms Offer Highest Pay Hike in 32 Years in Spring Wage Talks

A survey of major Japanese firms showed they offered their highest monthly wage increases in 32 years at over 5 percent in the spring wage negotiations, as many sought to respond to elevated prices while trying to avoid brain drains, the country's biggest business lobby said Monday. (Kyodo)

Japan's Economic Minister Visits Next-Gen Semiconductor Factory

Japan's Economic Minister Yasutoshi Saito visited Hokkaido on Sunday to inspect the construction site of Rapidus's factory, which aims to mass-produce next-generation semiconductors.

High-End Apartments Sprout in Osaka's Umeda

The Umeda area in Osaka is seeing a surge in high-rise apartment construction, including a 49-story residential skyscraper south of JR Osaka Station.

'Impersonation Scam' - Akira Ikegami Warns About Fake Voice Messages

Japan's National Police Agency revealed on May 16 that the amount of money lost to impersonation investment scams on social media totaled 21.9 billion yen in just three months from January to March this year.

The Grand Shield Collects 8 Billion Yen Through Illegal Bonds

The president and seven employees of The Grand Shield, previously featured in Japanese media due to financial troubles with dental braces, have been arrested for selling high-yield bonds without registration, promising annual returns of 20%. It is believed that two women among the suspects collected 4.6 billion yen alone.