TOKYO, May 21 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government has approved an increase in letter postage rates, addressing the financial challenges faced by the postal service. Following an amendment to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications ordinance, the rate will rise from 84 yen to 110 yen by this autumn.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno stated, 'The maximum rate for standard mail items weighing up to 25 grams and correspondence weighing up to 25 grams will be revised from 84 yen to 110 yen.'

Japan Post had requested the rate hike, citing a decline in mail volume and rising transportation costs as reasons for the postal service's financial deficit.

The rate for postcards will increase from 63 yen to 85 yen.

This is the first significant postal rate hike in nearly 30 years, excluding adjustments for consumption tax increases.

Source: ANN