TOKYO, May 21 (News On Japan) - Dip, the staffing service company that operates the job information site 'Baitoru', announced on May 21 the launch of Japan's first conversational AI job search service.

According to Dip, this new service leverages generative AI technology to provide more natural responses compared to traditional chatbots. The company states that it will enhance matching accuracy using unique job information collected by its approximately 2,000 recruitment consultants.

The new service aims to improve hiring rates significantly by evolving from the traditional 'search and choose from a large number of job listings' method to a 'find the best job through conversation' approach.

Source: テレ東BIZ