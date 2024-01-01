News On Japan
New Condo Prices in Tokyo Decline for Second Month but Stay Above 74 Million Yen

TOKYO, May 22 (News On Japan) - The average price of a newly built condominium in the Tokyo metropolitan area in April was 74.12 million yen, down more than 3 million yen from a year ago. However, it has risen by over 10 million yen compared to two years ago, indicating it remains at a high level.

According to the Real Estate Economic Institute, the average price of new condominiums released in the Tokyo metropolitan area in April was 74.12 million yen, marking the second consecutive month of decline from the previous year.

The decline is attributed to the reaction from the sale of ultra-high-priced properties in the 23 wards of Tokyo last year. Nevertheless, prices are still more than 10 million yen higher than two years ago.

The average price in Tokyo's 23 wards also fell by more than 20% from last year to 91.68 million yen, but it remains over 18 million yen higher than two years ago.

Looking ahead, the analysis suggests that there are no factors that would lead to an overall market price decrease, due to strong demand in the 23 wards and rising construction costs.

POPULAR NEWS

Girl Dies After Neck Caught in Car Window

A young girl, approximately two years old, died after her neck was caught in a car window in Nerima Ward, Tokyo. The girl was transported to the hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

Police Suspend Body Recovery Operation After Officers Attacked by Bear

Police have yet to evacuate a man found lying in the mountains of northern Japan after earlier attempts to retrieve his body led to a bear attack on two officers who were seriously injured.

Curtain Falls on Mount Fuji Hotspot

Many tourists have been rushing to capture photos from the 'Mount Fuji Convenience Store' before the installation of a black curtain begins Tuesday to obscure the view.

Man Arrested for Hitting Wife with Banana Peel

A 59-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hitting his wife with a banana peel, claiming such violence is normal between couples.

Female Zookeeper Severely Injured by Malayan Tapir in Japan

A female zookeeper at Gunma Safari Park sustained severe injuries after being bitten by a Malayan tapir, resulting in a broken right arm.

