TOKYO, May 22 (News On Japan) - The yield on 10-year government bonds, a key indicator for fixed mortgage rates, closed at 0.980% on May 21, approaching 1% for the first time in about 11 years.

Experts suggest that the market is anticipating an additional rate hike by the Bank of Japan.

Hirokazu Kabeya, Head of Equity Research at Daiwa Securities, noted, 'The yen has been weakening again. The market believes that the Bank of Japan might adjust its future monetary policy with this in mind, and this anticipation is reflected in the slightly higher market-determined interest rates.'

Source: ANN