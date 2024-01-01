TOKYO, May 24 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Kishida has announced a goal to train 100,000 advanced digital talents over the next five years. Speaking at the Nikkei Forum 'Future of Asia' held in Tokyo, Kishida outlined a plan to develop high-level digital professionals in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors in collaboration with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries.

The initiative will involve partnerships with universities across ASEAN nations. Additionally, Kishida announced the second ministerial meeting of the "Asia Zero Emission Community," set to take place in August this year in Jakarta, Indonesia, to discuss cooperation in achieving carbon neutrality. The meeting will focus on collaboration in the power and transportation sectors.

Source: テレ東BIZ