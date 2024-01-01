News On Japan
Sony Group Strengthens Support for Creators with AI Growth Strategy

TOKYO, May 24 (News On Japan) - Sony Group has announced a growth strategy that leverages AI and virtual space technology in its entertainment businesses, such as film and music, during its annual management policy briefing.

Chairman Kenichiro Yoshida stated, 'In the 20th century, we contributed to delivering emotions through color TVs and CDs. In the 21st century, Sony aims to contribute to creating emotions.'

Yoshida emphasized shifting the focus of growth to supporting content creators. The company plans to invest in technologies that reflect human movements in virtual spaces in real time. He also highlighted that 'AI is not meant to replace human creativity but to support it,' and mentioned that AI will initially be used to reduce content creation time.

Source: テレ東BIZ

MORE Web3 NEWS

