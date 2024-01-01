News On Japan
Business

How Has Weaker Yen Affected Japan's Big Five Trading Companies?

TOKYO, May 24 (News On Japan) - The financial results of Japan's five major trading companies for the fiscal year ending March 2024 shows Mitsui & Co. has surpassed Mitsubishi Corporation to top the list with a net profit exceeding one trillion yen, while Sumitomo Corporation struggled with significant impairment losses. Although these companies have benefited from the weakening yen, the situation is more complex than it appears.

Warren Buffett has invested in these companies, making them highly watched both domestically and internationally as indicators of Japanese corporate performance. With the ongoing yen depreciation and potential interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan, we will review their financial results and forecast their future business activities.

Mitsui & Co reported sales of 3.3249 trillion yen and a net profit of 1.0636 trillion yen. This is the second consecutive year that Mitsui & Co. has exceeded one trillion yen in net profit, maintaining this level while Mitsubishi Corporation fell below the one trillion yen mark, making Mitsui the top performer. The company achieved this through various strategic initiatives, maintaining a balanced and diversified portfolio across developed and emerging markets, showing strong resilience to environmental changes.

For the fiscal year ending March 2025, Mitsui & Co. plans to focus on food businesses such as shrimp and poultry farming and will also start lithium extraction in Brazil, anticipating the growing demand for batteries in electric vehicles. The company aims to strengthen its earning power by initiating new projects as planned. Despite this success, there are concerns about the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia. The project, involving Russian company Novatek, faces sanctions from the United States due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, potentially halting operations and utilization of the extracted LNG. Mitsui & Co. remains committed to the project for now but faces significant impairment risks if the project cannot proceed.

Mitsubishi Corporation reported sales of 19.5676 trillion yen and a net profit of 964 billion yen. Although it remains a giant, its net profit has decreased compared to the previous year due to continued coal production during the pandemic, resulting in operational strains. The fiscal year ending March 2025 is expected to see a slight decline in net profit to 950 billion yen. Mitsubishi Corporation plans to focus on next-generation energy businesses such as green hydrogen and green ammonia, as well as developing lithium and nickel resources in preparation for the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

Itochu Corporation is less dependent on volatile resource sectors, resulting in stable sales and net profit. Sales amounted to 14.299 trillion yen, with a net profit of 801.7 billion yen, securing the third position among the trading companies. Itochu Corporation’s convenience store subsidiary, FamilyMart, continues to perform well, contributing to the company’s stable earnings. The company emphasizes profits from consumer-oriented businesses, distinguishing itself from Mitsubishi and Mitsui.

A significant point of interest for Itochu Corporation this fiscal year is the acquisition of the used car business from Big Motor. The company aims to reform Big Motor’s organizational culture and restore its reputation, focusing on customer satisfaction and earning public trust.

Marubeni Corporation reported sales of 7.25 trillion yen, a decrease of about 20% year-on-year, and a net profit of 474 billion yen, a decrease of approximately 13%. The company recorded a fixed asset impairment loss of 189 billion yen due to revised sales and production plans for its cardboard raw material manufacturing business in Vietnam. For the fiscal year ending March 2025, Marubeni forecasts a net profit increase of 1.8% to 480 billion yen, driven by profits from agriculture-related businesses and construction equipment operations.

In contrast, Sumitomo Corporation faced challenges with its nickel business in Madagascar, resulting in a significant impairment loss of 89 billion yen due to operational issues. The company’s net profit fell by over 30% to 386.3 billion yen, dropping it from the ranks of the top three trading companies. The company is working to normalize production but has not ruled out withdrawing from the project if necessary.

Source: テレ東BIZ

POPULAR NEWS

Super Crazy Kun Sentenced to 4.5 Years in Prison for Sexual Assualt

Makoto Nishimoto, a former Miyazaki City councilor who goes by the name Super Crazy Kun, has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison for forcibly taking a woman in her 30s, whom he knew, into a hotel in Miyazaki City last September and assaulted her by restraining her arms and committing non-consensual intercourse resulting in injury.

NTT Introduces Japan's First Water-Cooling Technology for Data Centers

NTT has unveiled Japan's first technology aimed at improving the power efficiency of data centers, which are known for their high heat generation and substantial power consumption.

Pair of Yubari Melons Sells for $19,000 at Season's First Auction

A pair of premium melons from Yubari City in northern Japan has fetched 3 million yen in the first auction of the year. That's about 19,000 dollars. The luxury fruit is a popular gift in the country. (NHK)

1,000 Facial Recognition Devices to Be Used at Osaka Expo

A new facial recognition system, set to be widely used at next year's Osaka-Kansai Expo, has been unveiled.

Shohei Ohtani Purchases $7.85 Million Mansion Near Dodger Stadium

Shohei Ohtani has reportedly purchased a mansion worth approximately 1.2 billion yen near Dodger Stadium, according to local media.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Business NEWS

How Has Weaker Yen Affected Japan's Big Five Trading Companies?

The financial results of Japan's five major trading companies for the fiscal year ending March 2024 shows Mitsui & Co. has surpassed Mitsubishi Corporation to top the list with a net profit exceeding one trillion yen, while Sumitomo Corporation struggled with significant impairment losses. Although these companies have benefited from the weakening yen, the situation is more complex than it appears.

Customer Information Leaked by Japan's Major Insurers to Competitors

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. has revealed that customer information from their auto insurance policies was leaked to competing companies.

Electricity and Gas Subsidies in Japan End

Household electricity rates next month are expected to rise across all ten major electric power companies in Japan.

Mercari Introduces New 'No Price Listing' Feature

Mercari, the operator of a popular flea market app, has launched a new feature allowing users to list items for sale without initially setting a price. Starting May 23, Mercari's new function enables sellers to list items without deciding on a price upfront, instead allowing them to set a price later based on offers from potential buyers.

Japan's Long-term Interest Rates Near 1% for First Time in 11 Years

The yield on 10-year government bonds, a key indicator for fixed mortgage rates, closed at 0.980% on May 21, approaching 1% for the first time in about 11 years.

New Condo Prices in Tokyo Decline for Second Month but Stay Above 74 Million Yen

The average price of a newly built condominium in the Tokyo metropolitan area in April was 74.12 million yen, down more than 3 million yen from a year ago. However, it has risen by over 10 million yen compared to two years ago, indicating it remains at a high level.

Yamato Establishes New Company to Connect Shippers and Carriers

In a bid to create a sustainable logistics network, Japan's largest parcel delivery company is launching a new initiative aimed at significantly improving load efficiency for both shippers and carriers.

From Part-Time Worker to CEO: The Journey of a 22-Year-Old at CoCo Ichibanya Franchise

In an extraordinary promotion, 22-year-old Rino Morosawa has risen from a part-time worker to CEO. She is now the new president of Skyscraper, a company that operates CoCo Ichibanya Curry House franchises. Here is the story behind her rapid ascent to the top in just seven years.