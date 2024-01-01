SHIZUOKA, May 27 (News On Japan) - Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) conducted its largest live-fire exercise, the 'Fuji Comprehensive Firepower Exercise,' on Sunday.

This annual exercise, now in its 66th iteration, sees the participation of approximately 3,000 personnel. Over the course of a single day, around 68.4 tons of ammunition, worth an estimated 8.4 billion yen, will be used.

This year's exercise is designed with a focus on island defense, particularly in the southwestern islands. Activities include the deployment of troops from helicopters, tank firing drills, and the flight of the Osprey, which had temporarily halted operations due to a U.S. military accident but has resumed participation in this major exercise for the first time.

It is the first time since the resumption of Osprey flights that the GSDF has included them in a large-scale exercise.

The primary objective of this exercise is to educate GSDF personnel. Similar to last year, the event is not open to the general public.

Source: TBS