Japan and South Korea to Resume Defense Exchanges After Resolving Radar Incident Dispute

TOKYO, Jun 02 (News On Japan) - Japan and South Korea have agreed on measures to prevent the recurrence of the radar lock-on incident and confirmed the resumption of defense exchanges between their respective defense authorities, as announced by Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara during his visit to Singapore.

Kihara stated, ‘We have determined that measures to prevent the recurrence of the long-standing issue of the fire-control radar incident have been implemented. Based on today's results, we plan to revitalize Japan-South Korea defense cooperation and exchanges.’

A document outlining the strengthening of communication and coordination between the military units was drafted by officials, and Kihara expressed confidence in the security measures, stating, ‘Safety will be ensured.’

However, Kihara emphasized that Japan has not altered its stance, acknowledging that the two countries have differing views on the facts of the incident, which occurred in December 2018 when a South Korean navy vessel allegedly locked its radar onto a Japanese Self-Defense Force aircraft over the Sea of Japan. The incident led to a standoff, with Japan protesting the radar lock-on and South Korea denying the accusation.

Source: ANN

