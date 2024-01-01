TOKYO, Jun 02 (News On Japan) - Captain Miki Furuya, an officer in the JASDF, has been in service for 24 years and has been a captain since last year. Unlike other pilots who fly fighter jets or transport aircraft, Furuya operates a flight inspection aircraft.

‘This is the aircraft we use for flight inspections,’ she said, pointing to the specialized plane she flies. The Flight Inspection Squadron, to which she belongs, has the vital mission of ensuring the accuracy of signals that pilots rely on during poor visibility conditions like night or bad weather.

Pilots typically use visual cues to land, but in low visibility, they rely on signals from the airfield. These signals are a lifeline, and the Flight Inspection Squadron flies special planes daily to check them.

‘There are double the number of antennas on both the top and bottom of this plane compared to others,’ Furuya explained. The screens inside the plane analyze the signals to ensure there are no issues, a process that can take up to two hours of continuous flying.

‘I once tried sitting in the panel operator's seat but got motion sickness and had to lie down the entire time,’ she added, highlighting the demanding nature of the mission.

After her meticulous and grueling work, Furuya switches to her role as a mother, savoring the moments of relaxation and family time.

‘I love the time when I can think about what to have for dinner or what my children have been up to,’ she shared.

On this particular day, Furuya faced an important flight training exercise with her team, including an operator who checks the signals and a supporting squad leader.

‘V1, rotate,’ she commanded, guiding the aircraft to check for any discrepancies in the signals from the airfield. Strong crosswinds made the mission challenging.

‘A little to the left,’ she confirmed, maintaining the course despite the wind's interference. The team meticulously checked the signals to ensure their accuracy.

‘Approach,’ came the command as they neared the airfield. The operator confirmed the signals were within the standards.

‘Understood,’ Furuya replied, completing another successful mission. This rigorous training ensures that JASDF pilots can perform their duties safely, regardless of the time or weather.

‘I want to continue supporting the JASDF pilots, ensuring they can take off and land safely through precise flight inspections,’ Furuya said with determination.

Source: 日テレNEWS