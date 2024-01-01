TOKYO, Jun 03 (News On Japan) - Yuuji Hara, CEO of Extrabold, is revolutionizing Japan's manufacturing industry with a groundbreaking 3D printer. His goal is to make 3D printing technology accessible to small factories, and development is progressing rapidly.

Although the technology of 3D printing was invented by a Japanese person over 40 years ago, it failed to secure a patent, allowing the rest of the world to catch up and surpass Japan. Harboring a deep-seated frustration, Hara is determined to reclaim Japan's pride.

In an in-depth exploration, novelist Jin Mayama delves into Hara’s journey. Known for his economic novels and human dramas, Mayama profiles the trailblazer shaping the future. From houses to rockets, 3D printers can now create a wide range of items, potentially transforming Japanese manufacturing from its core.

Hara is not new to the challenges and intricacies of 3D printing. The technology, which can create complex designs automatically from computer-generated data, represents a significant shift from traditional mass production to bespoke manufacturing. Hara's largest 3D printer in Japan can print objects up to 1.7 meters wide, making it possible to produce automotive parts, prototypes, and even intricate molds for concrete.

In a candid conversation, Hara reveals the potential of his technology. With 3D printers, he envisions a future where personalized manufacturing becomes the norm, allowing for custom-made items tailored to individual needs. This capability is particularly relevant in a society facing an aging population and a shortage of skilled labor.

Despite the challenges, Hara remains optimistic. He believes that 3D printing will play a crucial role in reviving Japan's manufacturing industry, providing innovative solutions to long-standing problems. Through his work, Hara hopes to demonstrate that individualized, high-quality production is not only possible but also essential for the future.

As Mayama concludes his profile, it is clear that Hara’s vision for 3D printing extends beyond mere technological advancement. It is about reimagining manufacturing, fostering creativity, and embracing the potential of custom-made products. With pioneers like Hara leading the way, the future of Japanese manufacturing looks promising.

Source: テレ東BIZ