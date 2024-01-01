News On Japan
Stable Power Supply Expected, No Summer Conservation Request Needed

TOKYO, Jun 03 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government has decided not to request power conservation this summer. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) held an expert meeting on June 3 and presented the latest outlook on power supply and demand.

The reserve margin, which indicates the surplus capacity of electricity, is projected to be "4.1%" in July and "8.0%" in August for the Tokyo Electric Power Company service area.

Since the reserve margin exceeds the necessary 3% for stable supply in all areas, METI has determined that a prior request for power conservation will not be needed this summer.

The government intends to continue promoting energy-saving measures in both businesses and households to transition to an economic and social structure resilient to rising energy costs.

This is the first time in three years that the government has not issued a summer power conservation request nationwide.

Source: ANN

