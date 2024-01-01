News On Japan
Sci-Tech

Giant Sunfish Caught in Fisherman's Net, Rare Jellyfish Feeding Filmed

YAMAGUCHI, Jun 04 (News On Japan) - A giant sunfish, causing even experienced fishermen to shiver, has been caught in a net off the coast of Mie Prefecture, while a rare sight of sunfish feeding on jellyfish has been captured at an aquarium in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

The massive sunfish, flapping its fins on a fishing boat, grabbed attention for its enormous size. This giant, feared even by fishermen, was found about 10 kilometers off the coast of Owase City, Mie Prefecture, in a set net.

Measuring around 3 meters, the sunfish's size is astonishing when compared to the fishermen standing beside it.

‘Honestly, I was terrified at first. It's so big,’ said Eiichi Suzuki, a crew member of the fishing boat from Hashisa Shoten. ‘I was surprised that the video went viral on social media.’

The giant sunfish was released back into the sea on the spot.

Meanwhile, a rare video of a sunfish has been captured at an aquarium in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

A sunfish approached a jellyfish floating on the water surface and swallowed it whole—a precious sight of a sunfish eating a jellyfish in captivity. On another day, a sunfish was seen tearing apart a jellyfish, possibly because it was too big to swallow.

‘It's rare to see how they eat in such detail, not just the moment but also seeing them eat today and tomorrow. That makes it special,’ said Moe Miyazawa from Shimonoseki Marine Science Museum Kaikyokan.

In the wild, sunfish are said to mainly feed on jellyfish. However, in captivity, they get accustomed to the food provided by the aquarium, making it uncommon for them to eat jellyfish.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Toyota and Four Other Companies Exposed for Fraud

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) has revealed that an internal investigation prompted by a series of fraudulent vehicle certification tests by Daihatsu Motor and others has uncovered similar fraud by Toyota and four other companies.

Former Empress Tests Positive for COVID-19

Former Empress has tested positive for COVID-19, while Former Emperor remains negative. It has been reported that she is currently resting quietly. The Former Empress began experiencing symptoms, including a cough, in the early hours of June 2. She underwent a PCR test on the morning of June 3, which confirmed the infection.

Chinese Man Returns Home After Defacing Yasukuni Shrine Pillar

A Chinese man, who allegedly vandalized a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, has reportedly returned to China. The incident involved the man urinating on the pillar and spray-painting the word 'toilet' in English before leaving the scene.

Meteorological Agency Warns of Continued Seismic Activity in Ishikawa

In the wake of a magnitude 5.0+ earthquake observed in Ishikawa Prefecture early Monday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency held an emergency press conference warning of the likelihood of future quakes similar to the magnitude 7.0 event on New Year's Day, describing it as part of ongoing seismic activity.

Alert Issued for Rising Volcanic Activity at Mount Yake

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a caution regarding the increase in minor volcanic earthquakes at Mount Yake, located on the border between Nagano and Gifu Prefectures.

NEWS ON JAPAN SOCIALS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Giant Sunfish Caught in Fisherman's Net, Rare Jellyfish Feeding Filmed

A giant sunfish, causing even experienced fishermen to shiver, has been caught in a net off the coast of Mie Prefecture, while a rare sight of sunfish feeding on jellyfish has been captured at an aquarium in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

SLIM's Special Camera Reveals Possible Earth-Origin Moon Formation

'How was the moon born?' Among various hypotheses, the most supported is the 'Giant Impact Hypothesis.' This theory suggests that material from Earth forms part of the moon's interior. To investigate this, Japan's first successful lunar lander, SLIM, deliberately landed in a challenging area near a crater. The special camera onboard captured significant images. What does the analysis of these images reveal about the moon's origin?

Is Japan Livable Amid Global Warming? Researchers Hold First Meeting

‘Is it possible to continue living in Japan as global warming progresses?’ This question brought together over 100 researchers for the inaugural meeting of a project dedicated to studying the impacts of climate change on Japan.

KDDI to Establish Moon-Earth Communication Network by 2028

As the space-related business sector rapidly expands, Japan's second largest telecommunications company, KDDI, has announced plans to enable mobile communication on the moon.

Japan to Be First Outside the U.S. to Integrate ID Functionality into iPhone

The Japanese government has reached an agreement with American tech giant Apple to incorporate My Number Card functionality into iPhones by next spring, the first country outside the United States to integrate ID functionality into Apple devices.

Device to Extract Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Debris Unveiled

Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) has unveiled a device for the trial removal of so-called 'fuel debris' at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

Successful Production of King Salmon from Rainbow Trout

A research group at Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology has successfully produced King Salmon using Rainbow Trout, which can spawn multiple times unlike King Salmon that die after spawning once.

Major Tunnel Digging Begins for Linear Chuo Shinkansen

JR Central has announced that it will commence full-scale tunnel excavation for a section of the Linear Chuo Shinkansen in Kanagawa Prefecture starting on the 27th. This marks the first time a tunnel will be fully excavated at great depth between Tokyo and Nagoya.