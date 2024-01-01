YAMAGUCHI, Jun 04 (News On Japan) - A giant sunfish, causing even experienced fishermen to shiver, has been caught in a net off the coast of Mie Prefecture, while a rare sight of sunfish feeding on jellyfish has been captured at an aquarium in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

The massive sunfish, flapping its fins on a fishing boat, grabbed attention for its enormous size. This giant, feared even by fishermen, was found about 10 kilometers off the coast of Owase City, Mie Prefecture, in a set net.

Measuring around 3 meters, the sunfish's size is astonishing when compared to the fishermen standing beside it.

‘Honestly, I was terrified at first. It's so big,’ said Eiichi Suzuki, a crew member of the fishing boat from Hashisa Shoten. ‘I was surprised that the video went viral on social media.’

The giant sunfish was released back into the sea on the spot.

Meanwhile, a rare video of a sunfish has been captured at an aquarium in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

A sunfish approached a jellyfish floating on the water surface and swallowed it whole—a precious sight of a sunfish eating a jellyfish in captivity. On another day, a sunfish was seen tearing apart a jellyfish, possibly because it was too big to swallow.

‘It's rare to see how they eat in such detail, not just the moment but also seeing them eat today and tomorrow. That makes it special,’ said Moe Miyazawa from Shimonoseki Marine Science Museum Kaikyokan.

In the wild, sunfish are said to mainly feed on jellyfish. However, in captivity, they get accustomed to the food provided by the aquarium, making it uncommon for them to eat jellyfish.

Source: ANN