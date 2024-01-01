News On Japan
HTV-X Supply Vehicle Unveiled as Successor to 'Kounotori'

TOKYO, Dec 11 (News On Japan) - Mitsubishi Electric has revealed the new HTV-X unmanned supply vehicle, designed to transport goods to the International Space Station (ISS).

The first HTV-X unit is scheduled to launch aboard the H3 rocket in the fiscal year 2025. In addition to delivering supplies to the ISS, the vehicle is equipped with capabilities for conducting demonstration experiments, such as data collection in space and the deployment of small satellites.

As the successor to the now-retired 'Kounotori' supply vehicle, the HTV-X is expected to play a key role in future international lunar exploration missions, including the Artemis program, which aims to establish a sustainable presence on the moon.

Source: テレ東BIZ

