TOKYO, Jun 06 (News On Japan) - A Chinese man who allegedly vandalized a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward with spray paint spoke to ANN, emphasizing that he has no intention of turning himself in.

The man, who admitted to the vandalism, stated: "The reason is simple. I don’t want Japan to discharge nuclear-contaminated water. That is my ultimate goal."

He acknowledged that he defaced Yasukuni Shrine, a place that draws significant attention from the Japanese public, to protest the release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

The man expressed no regret or remorse for his actions and reiterated:

"I have no intention of surrendering. You should be the ones to reflect first. Turning myself in is out of the question."

He also mentioned that after returning to China, he has not been questioned by the public security authorities.

