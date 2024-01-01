TOKYO, Jun 03 (News On Japan) - A Chinese man, who allegedly vandalized a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, has reportedly returned to China. The incident involved the man urinating on the pillar and spray-painting the word 'toilet' in English before leaving the scene.

The vandalism was discovered on the morning of June 1, when the shrine staff noticed the graffiti on the stone pillar known as the shago-hyo. The footage shows the man engaging in the act of urination before using red spray paint to write 'toilet' on the pillar.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating the whereabouts of the man seen in the video. However, according to sources close to the investigation, it has been confirmed that the suspect has already left Japan and returned to China.

A video of the vandal has been widely circulated on Chinese social media.

Further details revealed that the man was captured on a nearby security camera on the night of May 31, around 10 PM, along with another individual. The police are now looking into the involvement of multiple people in the incident.

Source: FNN