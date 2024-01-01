Jun 09 (News On Japan) - Hiroshi Kimura, a 24-year-old office worker from Nishinomiya City, Hyogo Prefecture, has set a new record as the youngest Japanese to complete a solo, non-stop, and unassisted circumnavigation of the world by yacht.

Kimura departed from Nishinomiya last October and reached his goal in the Kii Channel off the coast of Wakayama Prefecture after approximately 230 days at sea. This remarkable feat updates the previous record, set nearly 30 years ago. Kimura attempted the journey in 2022 but had to abandon it due to mechanical failures. He succeeded on his second attempt.

Source: Kyodo