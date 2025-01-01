Electric Bus to Debut on Tateyama Kurobe Alpen Route

Toyama, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - The Tateyama Kurobe Alpen Route, linking Toyama and Nagano prefectures, will reopen on April 15th with the new Tateyama Tunnel Electric Bus set to begin service between Murodo and Daikanbo along a 3.7-kilometer stretch.

The electric bus replaces Japan’s last remaining trolleybus, which ended operations at the close of the previous season. A total of eight electric buses will run along the same section.

The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route is a spectacular mountain corridor that stretches approximately 90 kilometers through the Northern Japan Alps, connecting Tateyama in Toyama Prefecture with Ōmachi in Nagano Prefecture. Known as the "Roof of Japan," the route reaches elevations from 475 meters to as high as 2,450 meters, offering breathtaking alpine scenery and a wide variety of seasonal landscapes.

The journey across the route involves several forms of transportation, each designed to handle the unique terrain of the mountains. Travelers begin with the Tateyama Cable Car, which climbs from Tateyama Station (475 meters) to Bijodaira Station (977 meters) over 1.3 kilometers. From there, the Highland Bus travels 23 kilometers up to Murodo, the highest point on the route, situated at 2,450 meters.

A recently introduced feature is the Tateyama Tunnel Electric Bus, which operates through a 3.7-kilometer tunnel between Murodo and Daikanbo. This electric bus service replaced the country's last trolleybus and contributes to reducing environmental impact in the area.

From Daikanbo, visitors board the Tateyama Ropeway, a 1.7-kilometer aerial lift that offers sweeping views of the alpine landscape as it descends to Kurobedaira. The journey continues via the Kurobe Cable Car, which connects Kurobedaira to Kurobeko near the Kurobe Dam. The dam itself, one of Japan’s tallest, is another highlight of the route and a popular sightseeing spot.

The final segment from Kurobeko to Ōgizawa is completed by bus, concluding the traverse. The full route is especially famous for its massive snow walls near Murodo, which can reach up to 20 meters in height and are typically open to visitors from mid-April to June. In autumn, the same mountainsides transform with vibrant foliage, making the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route a year-round attraction for nature lovers and photographers alike.

Source: Kyodo