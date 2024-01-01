TOKYO, Jun 10 (News On Japan) - Japan's Ministry of Finance announced that the current account surplus for April, reflecting transactions in goods and services with overseas, was 2.0505 trillion yen. This marks the 15th consecutive month of surplus and the largest April surplus since comparable records began in 1985.

The primary income balance, which includes earnings from overseas investments such as interest and dividends, contributed significantly to this result. However, the trade balance, which is the difference between export and import values, recorded a deficit of 661.5 billion yen, an increase from the previous year's deficit.

Source: テレ東BIZ