News On Japan
Education

'Danger Alert' to Be Introduced? Major Overhaul of Japan's Disaster Weather Information Planned

TOKYO, Jun 18 (News On Japan) - The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) is set to undergo a significant overhaul of its disaster weather information, with experts proposing the introduction of a new 'Danger Alert' between the existing 'Special Warning' and 'Warning' categories. The final report on this review was compiled on Tuesday.

Currently, the JMA's disaster information, described as 'complex and confusing,' includes alerts for linear precipitation bands, typhoons, and guerrilla heavy rains. As Japan enters its peak rainy season, important discussions are ongoing about revamping the 'Disaster Weather Information' system, which highlights the risk of natural disasters through various warnings and advisories.

The current system is criticized for its complexity. For instance, both flood and landslide warnings are classified under 'Alert Information,' but flood alert is level 3, while landslide alert is level 4. This discrepancy means that despite similar names, the required safety actions differ.

After over two years of discussions, experts have finalized a report addressing these issues. The proposal standardizes disaster-related information into four categories, such as 'flood' and 'landslide,' and aligns warning levels accordingly. For example, flood information would be uniformly categorized under 'flood,' with common terminology across levels like 'level 5 Special Warning' and 'level 2 Advisory.'

Additionally, the proposal introduces a new 'Danger Alert' at level 4, which previously lacked consistency.

Katsuya Yamori, chair of the review committee, stated, 'We have achieved a unified expression format. This is a significant step towards simpler and more understandable expressions.'

However, some meteorologists have voiced concerns. Akira Mori, a meteorologist, remarked, 'The term "Danger Alert" might not be immediately clear to the public. It seems inappropriate.' He further warned that creating a new alert level above 'Warning' could dilute the sense of urgency associated with current warnings.

Mori explained, 'Warnings are issued when there is a risk of a major disaster. They are already serious enough. Adding another level above might lead people to think "it's just a warning" and not take it seriously.'

The JMA aims to make these changes to ensure clearer communication of imminent dangers and appropriate safety actions. They plan to implement the revised system in two years, based on today's report.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

'Danger Alert' to Be Introduced? Major Overhaul of Japan's Disaster Weather Information Planned

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) is set to undergo a significant overhaul of its disaster weather information, with experts proposing the introduction of a new 'Danger Alert' between the existing 'Special Warning' and 'Warning' categories. The final report on this review was compiled on Tuesday.

Foreign Tourists to Pay 4 Times More for Himeji Castle?

Himeji Castle, a popular tourist destination and UNESCO World Heritage site, is currently considering a significant increase in admission fees for foreign visitors. The admission fee for adults is presently 1,000 yen, but the mayor of Himeji City has proposed raising the fee to 30 dollars for foreign tourists, a move that has sparked considerable debate.

SoftBank to Offer Latest AI Search Tool Free to Mobile Users

In a move to make generative AI more accessible, major mobile carrier SoftBank has announced the free provision of its latest AI-powered search tool to mobile users.

How to Spot MCI? Predicted to Strike 1 in 3

Located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, the 'Kenno Cafe' aims to prevent dementia through recreational activities like exercises for those concerned about the condition.

Japan’s Growing Problem of Vacant Homes

The number of vacant homes in Japan has reached a record high of approximately 9 million due to factors such as an aging population and declining birth rates. Wakayama Prefecture, with a vacancy rate of 21.2%, and Setagaya Ward in Tokyo, which has the highest number of vacant homes among municipalities with 50,000 homes, have been the focus of recent investigations.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Ninja Exam Attracts 124 Participants from Across Japan

The 'Ninja Certification' exam was held on June 16 in Koka City, Shiga Prefecture.

Shortage of Teachers Spurs Early Recruitment Exams in Kansai

Many municipalities in Kansai have started their teacher recruitment exams about a week earlier than usual, as a shortage of teachers continues to grip Japan.

Timeline of Samurai Rule in Japan

In this video we dive into history to examine a timeline of samurai rule, to see how long they were either highly influential or in full of the Japanese government. (The Shogunate)

Tokyo Students Stand Firm Against Tuition Hikes

In response to the issue of potential tuition hikes at several national universities, including the University of Tokyo, students have staged protests and submitted a petition to the government expressing their strong opposition.

Unique Study Method of Young Prodigy with TOEIC Score of 985

A remarkable elementary school student has achieved an astonishing score of 985 on the TOEIC, the globally recognized test of English proficiency. This success is the result of a unique study method developed by a mother-daughter duo.

'Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease' Reaches Warning Levels in Kansai

Hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD), a mild, contagious viral infection common in young children, has reached warning levels across various regions in western Japan for the first time in five years.

Giant Bears Wreak Havoc at 'Education Campground'

In broad daylight, three giant bears appeared at a "campground." They devoured the food on the tables and flattened the tents, causing extensive damage.

Is Kids Hair Removal Safe and Effective? 4-Year-Olds Starting Treatment

Hair removal for men has become common, but in recent years, attention has turned to hair removal for children, known as "kids hair removal." Some children start as young as 4 years old. We investigated this trend.