TOKYO, Jun 24 (News On Japan) - Honda's Super Cub, known as the world's best-selling motorbike with over 100 million units produced, will soon see the end of an era. Honda has announced its decision to stop the production of motorbikes with engine capacities of 50cc or less, including the iconic Super Cub.

This decision comes in response to new emissions regulations set to take effect next year, which Honda has deemed too challenging to meet for the smaller engine models.

The National Police Agency has indicated plans to revise the law, allowing those with a moped license to operate motorbikes with engine capacities up to 125cc. As a result, Honda will continue producing 110cc and 125cc models of the Super Cub.

Source: ANN