KOBE, Jun 25 (News On Japan) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held on June 24 for a new green plaza in Kobe's bay area, where redevelopment efforts are underway, including the construction of a multipurpose arena.

The bay area redevelopment in Kobe, centered around a multipurpose arena with a capacity of approximately 10,000 people, continues to make progress. Adjacent to the arena, a new green plaza is set to be established. On this day, stakeholders gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony.

The plaza, named "TOTTEI PARK," will feature a hill-like design that can serve as spectator seating, along with a stage for outdoor events. Inside the hill, there will be a building housing multipurpose spaces and various restaurants.

Shibuya Itsuki from One Bright KOBE, the operating company, expressed, "We hope people will use this space freely as a place of relaxation."

The plaza aims to open alongside the arena in April next year.

Source: YOMIURI