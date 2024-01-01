News On Japan
Koike Slightly Ahead, Renho Closes In, Ishimaru Follows, Tamogami and Others Lag

TOKYO, Jun 30 (News On Japan) - According to JNN’s mid-campaign analysis of the Tokyo gubernatorial election set for voting on July 7, incumbent Yuriko Koike is slightly leading, while former Senator Renho is making significant gains.

JNN conducted a phone survey from yesterday to today, supplementing it with interviews to analyze the mid-campaign situation. The results show that Yuriko Koike has secured about 60% of the Liberal Democratic Party's support base and over 70% of the Komeito supporters, giving her a slight lead.

Former Senator Renho is demonstrating a strong surge by solidifying the majority of the Constitutional Democratic Party and Communist Party supporters. Following her is Shinji Ishimaru, former mayor of Akitakata City, Hiroshima Prefecture.

Former Air Self-Defense Force Chief of Staff Toshio Tamogami is struggling to gain traction. In addition, 52 other candidates have registered for the Tokyo gubernatorial race.

However, approximately 15% of the respondents in the recent survey have not yet decided on their candidate, indicating that the situation could still change.

Source: TBS

