Education

A Century-Old Bathhouse Evolves to Become a Haven for Children

OSAKA, Jun 30 (News On Japan) - In Osaka's Sumiyoshi Ward, the Asahi Onsen, a century-old bathhouse, has become a gathering place for children, hosting an event humorously dubbed the "Ofuronpic" in lieu of the Olympics. The bathhouse echoes with the laughter of children playing "bucket curling," a playful adaptation of the winter sport using bath buckets.

The third-generation owner, Masataka Tamura, faced difficult times when his father advised him against inheriting the bathhouse business due to financial struggles. Despite this, Tamura has worked tirelessly to make the bathhouse a fun and welcoming place for children while preserving its traditional charm.

Tamura's dedication to transforming the bathhouse into a beloved community spot reflects his desire to give back to the place that nurtured him. His efforts to safeguard the future of this historic bathhouse and create a safe space for children have been closely followed.

Source: YOMIURI

