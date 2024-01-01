News On Japan
Politics

Japanese National Detained in Myanmar for Selling Rice at High Prices

YANGON, Jul 01 (News On Japan) - Four individuals, including a Japanese national, have been detained in Myanmar for allegedly selling rice at prices higher than those regulated by the government.

Sponsored Links
Travel and accommodations
Tokyo's hottest fashion
Hiring in Japan now
Buzzing Popular Restaurants

On June 30, Myanmar's State Administration Council, established by the military, announced the detention of four people involved in selling rice at prices above the regulated limits in 22 commercial facilities. Among those detained is Hiroshi Kasamatsu, an employee of a local subsidiary of the Aeon Group.

Since the military coup, Myanmar has experienced ongoing economic turmoil, leading to significant price hikes for essential goods such as rice and cooking oil. In an effort to curb inflation, the military regime has intensified price controls, resulting in a series of detentions of rice sellers since June.

Regarding the detention of the Japanese national, the Japanese Embassy in Myanmar stated that it is "collecting information."

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan's H3 Rocket Places Satellite into Orbit

Japan's new flagship H3 rocket has successfully placed an Earth observation satellite into orbit in its third launch. The rocket lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima shortly after midday on Monday. (NHK)

Japanese National Detained in Myanmar for Selling Rice at High Prices

Four individuals, including a Japanese national, have been detained in Myanmar for allegedly selling rice at prices higher than those regulated by the government.

Japan's Geothermal Power: A 24/7 Energy Solution?

A large-scale geothermal power project comparable to nuclear power is underway in Japan, with the government and private sector accelerating their efforts toward a green transformation (GX) and renewable energy transition. However, rising power consumption, partly due to the spread of AI, has sent the demand for electricity skyrocketing.

Mt. Fuji's Climbing Season Opens: Safety Tips for Visitors

The gates to Mt. Fuji are now open for the climbing season, and visitors are flocking to the mountain's base.

Six Months On, Quake-Hit Noto Struggles to Rebuild

Monday marks six months since the massive New year's day earthquake struck the Noto Peninsula along the Sea of Japan. (NHK)

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Politics NEWS

Koike Slightly Ahead, Renho Closes In, Ishimaru Follows, Tamogami and Others Lag

According to JNN’s mid-campaign analysis of the Tokyo gubernatorial election set for voting on July 7, incumbent Yuriko Koike is slightly leading, while former Senator Renho is making significant gains.

Calls for PM Kishida’s Resignation Grow as Leadership Election Looms

Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has hinted at a potential leadership change within the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in the upcoming September election, subtly suggesting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's replacement.

Death Threats Sent to Renho's Office

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation following death threats sent to the office of former House of Councillors member Renho, who is running for the Tokyo gubernatorial election.

Poster Crisis in Tokyo Election

The Tokyo gubernatorial election was officially announced on June 20th, with a record 56 candidates running. However, the allocated poster spaces only accommodate 48 candidates, leaving some without a place to display their posters. As a workaround, clear file folders are being used, causing confusion at polling sites.

Tokyo Election Showdown: Koike's 'Three Cities' vs Renho's 'Seven Promises'

More than 50 candidates have declared their intention to run in the Tokyo gubernatorial election scheduled for July 7. On June 18, incumbent Governor Yuriko Koike and House of Councillors member Renho both announced their campaign platforms. How do their visions differ?

Japan's Diet Approves Legislation to Overhaul Foreign Trainee Scheme

Japan's Diet has passed a bill aimed at replacing the technical intern system for foreign nationals with a new training program. (NHK)

US Military Holding 'Valiant Shield' Training Exercise in Japan

The US military is conducting a large-scale field training exercise in the Pacific region, including bases in Japan for the first time. (NHK)

Tokyo Governor to Run for Third Term, Renho to Challenge

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (71) announced on the 12th her intention to run for a third term in the gubernatorial election scheduled for July 7, with the official campaign period starting on June 20th.