Japanese National Detained in Myanmar for Selling Rice at High Prices

YANGON, Jul 01 (News On Japan) - Four individuals, including a Japanese national, have been detained in Myanmar for allegedly selling rice at prices higher than those regulated by the government.

On June 30, Myanmar's State Administration Council, established by the military, announced the detention of four people involved in selling rice at prices above the regulated limits in 22 commercial facilities. Among those detained is Hiroshi Kasamatsu, an employee of a local subsidiary of the Aeon Group.

Since the military coup, Myanmar has experienced ongoing economic turmoil, leading to significant price hikes for essential goods such as rice and cooking oil. In an effort to curb inflation, the military regime has intensified price controls, resulting in a series of detentions of rice sellers since June.

Regarding the detention of the Japanese national, the Japanese Embassy in Myanmar stated that it is "collecting information."

Source: ANN