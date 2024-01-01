News On Japan
Politics

Japan Drops Plan to Extend Pension Contributions by 5 Years

TOKYO, Jul 04 (News On Japan) - Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has released the results of its "Fiscal Verification," a process conducted every five years to estimate the future levels of public pension benefits. The ministry has decided to withdraw its proposal to extend the national pension contribution period by five years in the upcoming pension system reform.

Sponsored Links

In this fiscal verification, a simulation was conducted to evaluate the impact of extending the national pension contribution period by five years, changing it to 45 years until the age of 65.

However, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has announced that it will not proceed with this change in the next pension system reform, citing an improved financial outlook compared to the previous verification five years ago.

The proposal to extend the national pension contribution period by five years had faced opposition, as it would increase the basic pension benefit amount but also raise the contribution burden by approximately 1 million yen over the additional five years.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan Supreme Court Orders Compensation for Forced Sterilizations

Japan's Supreme Court has ruled for the first time that the country's defunct Eugenic Protection Law, which forced people with impairments to undergo sterilization surgery, is unconstitutional. (NHK)

Three Baby Corpses Discovered in Apartment, Deceased Wife Suspected

Three infant bodies were found in a man's apartment in Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture, after he called the police stating, "I have something to talk about."

Explosion Site at Expo Opened to Media

The site of the methane gas explosion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo venue was opened to the media on Tuesday, revealing the area where the explosion occurred during restroom construction in March this year, when a spark from welding ignited flammable gas. It was found that methane gas had accumulated underground.

Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Staging Own Death

A man accused of killing a university student by injecting alcohol in a hotel room in Hiroshima Prefecture to fraudulently claim over 600 million yen in life insurance has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. The prosecution argued that the man disguised the victim as himself to receive the insurance payout.

Three Years Since the Coup: Japanese National Detained in Myanmar Over Rice Prices

It has been three years since Myanmar experienced a military coup. Although not a major tourist destination for Japanese citizens, over 300 Japanese companies have established operations in Myanmar.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Politics NEWS

Japan Drops Plan to Extend Pension Contributions by 5 Years

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has released the results of its "Fiscal Verification," a process conducted every five years to estimate the future levels of public pension benefits. The ministry has decided to withdraw its proposal to extend the national pension contribution period by five years in the upcoming pension system reform.

Osaka Faces Legal Challenge Over Whale Disposal Costs

A lawsuit has been filed by a civic group against the mayor of Osaka, demanding damages from the involved officials and contractors over the high costs of disposing of a whale that wandered into Osaka Bay and died. The city of Osaka has indicated it will contest the case.

Three Years Since the Coup: Japanese National Detained in Myanmar Over Rice Prices

It has been three years since Myanmar experienced a military coup. Although not a major tourist destination for Japanese citizens, over 300 Japanese companies have established operations in Myanmar.

Dollar hegemony will eventually collapse

In this chess game of the world economy, the dollar has always played a decisive role, reaping the harvest in the wheat fields of the world economy like a sharp scythe in the hands of the United States.

Japanese National Detained in Myanmar for Selling Rice at High Prices

Four individuals, including a Japanese national, have been detained in Myanmar for allegedly selling rice at prices higher than those regulated by the government.

Koike Slightly Ahead, Renho Closes In, Ishimaru Follows, Tamogami and Others Lag

According to JNN’s mid-campaign analysis of the Tokyo gubernatorial election set for voting on July 7, incumbent Yuriko Koike is slightly leading, while former Senator Renho is making significant gains.

Calls for PM Kishida’s Resignation Grow as Leadership Election Looms

Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has hinted at a potential leadership change within the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in the upcoming September election, subtly suggesting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's replacement.

Death Threats Sent to Renho's Office

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation following death threats sent to the office of former House of Councillors member Renho, who is running for the Tokyo gubernatorial election.