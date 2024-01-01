Bankruptcies Surge Among Yakiniku Restaurants

TOKYO, Jul 05 (News On Japan) - According to Teikoku Databank, the number of bankruptcies among businesses operating yakiniku restaurants has reached 20 cases by last month this year.

This figure is approximately 2.5 times higher compared to the same period last year. If this trend continues, it is set to significantly exceed the previous record set in 2019 for the highest number of bankruptcies in a single year.

The primary factors driving this surge include the steep rise in meat prices due to yen depreciation, as well as increased costs for operating the restaurants, such as electricity and gas bills.

Source: ANN