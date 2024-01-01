Teachers Undergo Sasumata Training to Repel Intruders

TOKYO, Sep 02 (News On Japan) - At a school in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward, a training exercise was held to simulate the scenario of an intruder entering the school building. Teachers used a sasumata (a pole weapon traditionally used to detain individuals) to corner the intruder.

The exercise took place at Showa Junior and Senior High School, affiliated with Showa Women's University, where the scenario involved an intruder entering the school building.

Approximately 80 participants, including officers from the Setagaya Police Station and teachers, reviewed self-defense techniques and the correct use of the sasumata.

In late May, an incident occurred at Showa Women’s University where an intoxicated person entered the campus. The Setagaya Police aim to use this training to familiarize participants with the proper use of the sasumata and to enhance coordination and response capabilities until the police arrive on the scene.

