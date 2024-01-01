News On Japan
Price Surge Expected as New Rice Hits the Market

TOKYO, Sep 02 (News On Japan) - As the Japanese rice harvest season approaches, Tadahiko Komatsu, Chairman of the JA Zenno Akita Steering Committee, has made an emotional appeal: "We are hoping to raise rice prices to help out farmers, even if just a little."

What is happening in Akita, one of Japan’s leading rice-producing regions?

The rice plants, swaying under the weight of the ripening grains, are just weeks away from harvest.

Tomoki Kurose, Kurose Farm (46): "We’re finally having a good harvest, or at least a normal one. I’m happy to welcome a pleasant autumn."

In the past two years, rice farming has been heavily impacted by harsh natural conditions.

Kurose: "Last year, high temperatures affected both quality and yield. The year before, it was low temperatures and lack of sunlight that led to a poor harvest."

When temperatures fluctuate, the number of grains decreases, and the size of each grain shrinks. Moreover, recent years have seen unique damages.

Kurose: "When it rains heavily, it often comes down in torrents. Debris flows in, making it impossible to work."

In addition to natural influences, the soaring prices of fertilizers and machinery have also burdened producers.

Kurose: "Ten or fifteen years ago, machines that cost around 10 million yen now cost twice as much. It’s not just about this year; unless the base price of rice rises, it will be tough to keep farming."

In light of the ongoing challenges for farmers, JA Akita has decided to significantly increase the so-called "preliminary payment," the price at which they purchase rice from farmers.

The price of Akita Komachi rice will be 16,800 yen, a 4,700 yen increase from the previous year, the largest in the past decade. The Sakihokore variety, in its third year since its debut, will also see the same increase, bringing its price to 19,500 yen.

Komatsu: "Every time I visit the fields, I hear many saying they’re going to quit farming. It’s heartbreaking to hear. I hope raising rice prices will encourage farmers to keep going, even just one more time."

While the burden on farmers may be eased, it will affect the prices we pay.

At a rice specialty store in Saitama City, bags of rice line the shelves, some with labels indicating the new rice from Ibaraki Prefecture.

The store already has new rice in stock from regions that have begun shipping.

Kazue Shirakawa, Representative, Tsunoda Store: "The price has risen by about 1,000 yen per 5 kilograms."

The tension in the store is palpable. Shirakawa commented on what lies ahead.

Shirakawa: "Some say rice from Tohoku may cause prices in Kanto to drop a little, but no one knows for sure. Prices might stay high, and we could be stuck with it. Nobody knows."

Customers are highly sensitive to price changes.

Store Clerk: "The prices have gone up quite a bit."

Customer: "Even new rice is 13,500 yen for 30 kilograms of brown rice."

Store Clerk: "Some places are even more expensive. It’s a real headache for sourcing."

Despite the rising prices, rice is still selling out quickly.

Shirakawa: "New rice from Chiba came in, but it sold out almost immediately. We’re ordering the same amount as usual, but demand is really high."

Even while conducting this interview, the store received a call.

Shirakawa: "(Q: What was the call about?) ‘Do you have rice in stock?’ (Q: Do you get many of these calls?) Yes, a lot. Every time we answer the phone, it’s ‘Do you have rice?’ and we’re a rice store."

The store is urging consumers to stay calm when buying rice.

Shirakawa: "Freshness is crucial for rice, so it’s best to come just before you finish your current supply, have it milled, and take it home."

Source: ANN

