27-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Mayor in Japan

TOKYO, Sep 02 (News On Japan) - The mayoral election for Odate City in Akita Prefecture, which took place on the 1st, concluded with the election of former city council member Kensuke Ishida. At 27 years old, Ishida is now the youngest mayor in Japan.

Three candidates ran for the Odate City mayoral election, and Ishida emerged victorious, marking his first win in a mayoral race.

According to the Japan Association of City Mayors, Ishida, at 27, is the youngest person to hold the office of mayor nationwide.

The day after his victory, Ishida reported for his first day at city hall, where he spoke about his aspirations as the new mayor.

Kensuke Ishida, New Mayor of Odate City

"The real work starts now. My biggest goal is to build a city where future generations, including our children and grandchildren, can live prosperously."

Ishida has emphasized the need to attract businesses that interest the younger generation and to address population decline as key aspects of his agenda.

Source: ANN