Japan’s Healthcare Spending Surges to Record High

TOKYO, Sep 04 (News On Japan) - Japan's healthcare costs exceeded 47 trillion yen ($323 billion) last fiscal year, marking the third consecutive year of record spending, according to a summary by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

The Ministry reported that medical expenses totaled an estimated 47.3 trillion yen last fiscal year, a 2.9% increase from the previous year, continuing the trend of record-high spending for the third year in a row.

Of this, medical expenses for individuals aged 75 and older amounted to 18.8 trillion yen, a 4.5% increase from the previous year.

The Ministry attributed the rise in healthcare costs to the aging population and a surge in cases of infectious diseases such as influenza, particularly among children.

On the other hand, medical costs related to COVID-19, including hospitalizations and outpatient care, amounted to approximately 440 billion yen, which is roughly half of the previous year’s total. This decline is attributed to the reclassification of COVID-19 to a lower threat level and the subsequent decrease in patients.

Source: TBS