Nearly 40% of Publishers in Japan Report Losses

TOKYO, Sep 10 (News On Japan) - Bookstores across Japan continue to close, and publishers are facing equally harsh business conditions. According to private research firm Teikoku Databank, 36.2% of publishers posted losses last fiscal year, the highest percentage in the past 20 years.

More than 60% of publishers have seen their performance deteriorate.

The research firm predicts that bankruptcies and closures among small and medium-sized publishers, whose financial health has been eroded by rising prices, will increase in the future.

Source: ANN

Canadian firm 'disappointed' by Seven & i's rejection of takeover bid

A major Canadian convenience store operator says it is disappointed that Japanese retail giant Seven & i Holdings has rejected its takeover offer, but it remains willing to negotiate. (NHK)

Sharp to Enter Electric Vehicle Market

Sharp announced last Friday that it will enter the development and sales of electric vehicles (EVs) using an EV platform developed by its parent company, Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, with the aim of launching sales in a few years.

Why Japanese Companies are Hungry for Share Buybacks

The number of share buybacks this year in Japan is on the rise, and it's possible that we'll see a record number by the time winter rolls around.

Toyota Restarts Production of Three Models Following Certification Scandal

Toyota Motor Corporation has resumed production of three car models, including the Yaris Cross, after a three-month suspension due to certification irregularities, the company announced on September 4.

Fukuoka Minimum Wage Increases by 51 Yen, Reaches Record 992 Yen

The Fukuoka Prefectural Labor Bureau under the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare announced a 51-yen increase in the minimum wage for Fukuoka Prefecture, bringing the hourly wage to 992 yen, marking the largest increase to date.

World's Largest E-Scooter Service Announces Full-Scale Japan Entry

Lime, the world’s largest electric scooter-sharing service, has announced a collaboration with a major insurance company to pursue a full-scale entry into the Japanese market.

Rice Shortage Triggers Price Hike in Packaged Rice Products

The shortage of rice is causing prices to increase, and this is affecting packaged rice products, which are known for their long shelf life.