Nearly 40% of Publishers in Japan Report Losses

TOKYO, Sep 10 (News On Japan) - Bookstores across Japan continue to close, and publishers are facing equally harsh business conditions. According to private research firm Teikoku Databank, 36.2% of publishers posted losses last fiscal year, the highest percentage in the past 20 years.

More than 60% of publishers have seen their performance deteriorate.

The research firm predicts that bankruptcies and closures among small and medium-sized publishers, whose financial health has been eroded by rising prices, will increase in the future.

