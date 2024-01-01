News On Japan
Travel

Nara Palaces Nominated for UNESCO World Heritage

NARA, Sep 11 (News On Japan) - Nara's Asuka and Fujiwara Palaces have been officially recommended as a candidate for UNESCO's World Cultural Heritage list, with the goal of achieving registration at the World Heritage Committee meeting scheduled for the year after next.

Tetsurō Hishida, chairman of the World Cultural Heritage Subcommittee at the Cultural Council, made the announcement on Monday, stating, "We have selected the 'Asuka and Fujiwara Palaces' as a candidate for World Heritage status."

On this day, the Agency for Cultural Affairs held a meeting of the Cultural Council, which discusses candidates for UNESCO's World Cultural Heritage list, and decided to recommend the "Asuka and Fujiwara Palaces" in Nara Prefecture as Japan's domestic candidate. The site includes the remains of Asuka Palace, Fujiwara Palace, and the Takamatsuzuka Tomb, known for its murals depicting the "Asuka Beauty."

In 2023, the nomination was postponed due to concerns that preservation efforts for the ruins were insufficient. Since then, local governments have worked to designate additional sites as historic landmarks and submitted a draft of the nomination document to the Agency for Cultural Affairs.

The agency plans to submit the final nomination document to UNESCO by the end of January 2025, aiming for registration at the World Heritage Committee in the following year.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Nara Palaces Nominated for UNESCO World Heritage

Nara's Asuka and Fujiwara Palaces have been officially recommended as a candidate for UNESCO's World Cultural Heritage list, with the goal of achieving registration at the World Heritage Committee meeting scheduled for the year after next.

University of Tokyo to Increase Tuition by 20%

University of Tokyo President Teruo Fujii revealed that the university is finalizing plans to raise undergraduate tuition fees by 20%, starting with students entering next academic year.

Separate Surnames for Married Couples: Why Japan Still Says No

The ongoing debate over the legalization of separate surnames for married couples in Japan is a topic that has polarized both politicians and the public for over three decades.

Two Men Use Fake Gold to Steal Millions

Two Liberian men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing 34 million yen through a trick using copper particles plated with gold.

Former Bigmotor Kawasaki Manager Fined 200,000 Yen for Cutting Azaleas

The Yokohama District Court on Monday sentenced a former manager of Bigmotor's Kawasaki branch to a fine of 200,000 yen for damaging public property by cutting azaleas in front of the store.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Driverless Shinkansen to Begin by Mid-2030s

JR East has announced plans to introduce driverless operations on the Joetsu Shinkansen by the mid-2030s. Since 2021, JR East has been conducting trials aimed at realizing "driverless operations" where the train operates without a driver onboard.

Foreign Collectors Flock to Japan's Antique Markets

The charm of Japanese antique markets lies in discovering rare items before they fade into obscurity. These markets have become a gathering spot for foreign treasure hunters, whose interest now surpasses that of Japanese collectors.

Mt. Fuji Climbers Face Unusual Dangers

As Mount Fuji's climbing season nears its September 10 closure, rescue calls have surged, and fatalities have more than doubled compared to last year. Over 170,000 climbers have ascended this season, facing harsh weather conditions, including cold temperatures and altitude sickness.

Expo Site’s Nearest Station, Yumeshima, to Open January 19 Next Year

A new Osaka Metro station, located nearest to the venue for the Osaka-Kansai Expo set to open in April next year, will begin operation on January 19.

Japanese Geiko Experience in Nagoya | Geisha's Game, Dance and Song

When you think of Nagoya, you think of Nagoya Castle, built in 1615 by Tokugawa Ieyasu. So, we’ve come to the castle town. (It's Time to Travel)

Traveling From Japan to L.A. Shocked Me

Learn Japanese pitch-accent and pronunciation from my Patreon Series "Japanese Phonetics" (Dogen)

What to Buy Before Traveling to Japan for a Stress-Free Trip

Planning a trip to Japan can be both exhilarating and overwhelming. From its bustling cities to its serene temples, Japan offers a diverse array of experiences that will leave you in awe.

USJ Kicks Off Annual Halloween Extravaganza

Universal Studios Japan has begun its annual Halloween event, running from September 5 to November 4. This year, a new character has been introduced to protect visitors from the attacking zombies.