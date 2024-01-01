News On Japan
Osaka to Slash Junior High Schools

OSAKA, Sep 12 (News On Japan) - The number of junior high schools in Osaka is set to decrease. According to the city, while the number of junior high schools has increased compared to 45 years ago, the number of students has halved.

On September 10, at the Osaka City General Education Conference, a policy was presented to reduce the number of city-run junior high schools in accordance with the declining student population.

Since 2020, Osaka has already been promoting the "School Size Optimization" policy, which consolidates elementary schools to ensure a better educational environment by adjusting to the number of students.

Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama of Osaka City stated, "Given the increasing number of schools that are unable to shuffle classes, I believe the time has come to pursue 'optimal placement' for junior high schools as well."

The city plans to seek understanding from local residents and parents while also proposing effective uses for the closed school sites.

Source: MBS

Osaka to Slash Junior High Schools

The number of junior high schools in Osaka is set to decrease. According to the city, while the number of junior high schools has increased compared to 45 years ago, the number of students has halved.

