Japan's Salons Shave Costs with 'Haircut Monster'

TOKYO, Sep 12 (News On Japan) - Hair salon bankruptcies in Japan are on the rise, with 139 cases recorded between January and August 2024, a significant increase from previous years. Factors such as rising competition, material costs, and labor expenses are contributing to this surge. Despite these challenges, some salons are finding ways to thrive by adopting cost-effective strategies.

One standout example is Chokipeta, a chain with 72 locations across the Kanto and Kansai regions. Known for its low-cost haircuts priced at 1,430 yen, Chokipeta has managed to maintain its popularity by placing stores in convenient locations like supermarkets and shopping centers, allowing customers to get a haircut while running errands. This approach has proven successful, drawing in a steady stream of customers.

To keep prices low and improve efficiency, Chokipeta has implemented creative solutions, such as using automatic shampoo machines to handle part of the process, freeing up staff to attend to other clients. Customers are also asked to dry their own hair after a shampoo, further reducing salon workload without compromising service quality. By streamlining operations, Chokipeta is able to increase customer turnover while easing the workload on their staff, making it easier to recruit new employees.

Meanwhile, DIY haircuts are gaining popularity, with more people opting to cut their own hair between salon visits. Feather Safety Razor Co. has capitalized on this trend with the success of its "Haircut Monster" bang trimmer, selling over 200,000 units since its launch two years ago. This product allows individuals to easily trim their bangs and maintain a natural look, catering to those who prefer to manage their own hair at home.

Source: TBS