News On Japan
Business

Japan's Salons Shave Costs with 'Haircut Monster'

TOKYO, Sep 12 (News On Japan) - Hair salon bankruptcies in Japan are on the rise, with 139 cases recorded between January and August 2024, a significant increase from previous years. Factors such as rising competition, material costs, and labor expenses are contributing to this surge. Despite these challenges, some salons are finding ways to thrive by adopting cost-effective strategies.

One standout example is Chokipeta, a chain with 72 locations across the Kanto and Kansai regions. Known for its low-cost haircuts priced at 1,430 yen, Chokipeta has managed to maintain its popularity by placing stores in convenient locations like supermarkets and shopping centers, allowing customers to get a haircut while running errands. This approach has proven successful, drawing in a steady stream of customers.

To keep prices low and improve efficiency, Chokipeta has implemented creative solutions, such as using automatic shampoo machines to handle part of the process, freeing up staff to attend to other clients. Customers are also asked to dry their own hair after a shampoo, further reducing salon workload without compromising service quality. By streamlining operations, Chokipeta is able to increase customer turnover while easing the workload on their staff, making it easier to recruit new employees.

Meanwhile, DIY haircuts are gaining popularity, with more people opting to cut their own hair between salon visits. Feather Safety Razor Co. has capitalized on this trend with the success of its "Haircut Monster" bang trimmer, selling over 200,000 units since its launch two years ago. This product allows individuals to easily trim their bangs and maintain a natural look, catering to those who prefer to manage their own hair at home.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

JAL Speeds Up Boarding Process

Japan Airlines (JAL) has introduced a new boarding method on September 11, aimed at shortening the boarding time for large aircraft on domestic flights.

Nara Palaces Nominated for UNESCO World Heritage

Nara's Asuka and Fujiwara Palaces have been officially recommended as a candidate for UNESCO's World Cultural Heritage list, with the goal of achieving registration at the World Heritage Committee meeting scheduled for the year after next.

University of Tokyo to Increase Tuition by 20%

University of Tokyo President Teruo Fujii revealed that the university is finalizing plans to raise undergraduate tuition fees by 20%, starting with students entering next academic year.

Two Men Use Fake Gold to Steal Millions

Two Liberian men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing 34 million yen through a trick using copper particles plated with gold.

Former Bigmotor Kawasaki Manager Fined 200,000 Yen for Cutting Azaleas

The Yokohama District Court on Monday sentenced a former manager of Bigmotor's Kawasaki branch to a fine of 200,000 yen for damaging public property by cutting azaleas in front of the store.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Japan's Salons Shave Costs with 'Haircut Monster'

Hair salon bankruptcies in Japan are on the rise, with 139 cases recorded between January and August 2024, a significant increase from previous years. Factors such as rising competition, material costs, and labor expenses are contributing to this surge. Despite these challenges, some salons are finding ways to thrive by adopting cost-effective strategies.

Foreign Influencers Compete to Sell Japanese Gold

Foreign influencers are sparking fierce competition as they quickly sell Japanese gold jewelry using nothing more than a smartphone.

Apple Announcement Sparks Price Drops in Second-Hand iPhone Market

The announcement of the iPhone 16 has sent sellers flocking to the second-hand iPhone market in Japan, with iPhones 12 and 13 going for less than half the price of a new model.

Ex-Johnny & Associates president resigns as chairperson of group firms

Japanese firm Smile-Up., formerly known as Johnny & Associates, says representative director Fujishima Julie has stepped down from executive posts of its affiliated firms. (NHK)

Nearly 40% of Publishers in Japan Report Losses

Bookstores across Japan continue to close, and publishers are facing equally harsh business conditions. According to private research firm Teikoku Databank, 36.2% of publishers posted losses last fiscal year, the highest percentage in the past 20 years.

Former Bigmotor Kawasaki Manager Fined 200,000 Yen for Cutting Azaleas

The Yokohama District Court on Monday sentenced a former manager of Bigmotor's Kawasaki branch to a fine of 200,000 yen for damaging public property by cutting azaleas in front of the store.

Canadian firm 'disappointed' by Seven & i's rejection of takeover bid

A major Canadian convenience store operator says it is disappointed that Japanese retail giant Seven & i Holdings has rejected its takeover offer, but it remains willing to negotiate. (NHK)

Sharp to Enter Electric Vehicle Market

Sharp announced last Friday that it will enter the development and sales of electric vehicles (EVs) using an EV platform developed by its parent company, Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, with the aim of launching sales in a few years.