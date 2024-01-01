Honda’s First Startup Launches Navigation Device for the Visually Impaired

TOKYO, Sep 15 (News On Japan) - There are approximately 2 million visually impaired individuals in Japan and 300 million worldwide. Due to their impaired vision, going out often comes with the risk of accidents. In response to this issue, Honda's first startup Asirase, led by CEO Chino, developed a navigation device called 'Ashirase' to assist visually impaired individuals in walking safely.

When a destination is set via a dedicated smartphone app, a device attached to the user's shoe sends vibrations to their feet, guiding them in the right direction. Currently, the company is developing its latest model, with plans to expand sales beyond Japan to the UK and Spain by 2025.

Novelist Jin Mayama takes a closer look at CEO Chino’s efforts to tackle this social challenge.

Novelist Jin Mayama, known for his economic dramas, dives deep into the stories of pioneers like Chino, who are paving the way for the future. Japan is home to roughly 2 million visually impaired individuals, while the global number reaches 300 million. Due to their impaired vision, they often face risks such as accidents when venturing outdoors. However, a new technology is making headlines: a system that assists these individuals with walking by sending vibrations through a device attached to their shoes, helping guide them to their destination.

This innovative system continuously vibrates the user's feet as they walk forward, adjusting vibrations to indicate turns. It was developed by Asirase, the first startup born out of Honda. Originally, CEO Chino worked for a major company, but he realized that social change rarely happens from within large corporations. This led him to venture out and create a solution that could make a real difference.

Novelist Mayama interviews Chino, a young pioneer determined to break new ground for the visually impaired and explore the uncharted world of technological innovation.

As they meet in Hibiya Park, Chino explains how his company is using digital technology to help visually impaired individuals navigate the world safely. “Right now, we're testing a walking navigation device for the visually impaired,” he says, showing a small attachment for shoes. “We’re working on refining the fit and functionality of the device.”

The device, called Ashirase, uses vibrations in both feet to guide the user on their path. Chino explains, “Unlike many other systems that rely on sound or auditory signals, Ashirase uses the sense of touch to navigate. This allows users to keep their ears free for important environmental sounds, which is crucial for their safety.”

A visually impaired man who tested the device shared his experience: “It's a completely new sensation. Before, I had to rely on sounds through earphones to navigate, but with this, I can feel the direction and know when to turn just by the vibrations in my feet. It’s incredibly convenient.”

As Mayama tries the device himself, he quickly notices how easy it is to use: “It only takes about 10-20 seconds to get used to. It's not intrusive, and it doesn't affect how you walk. It fits seamlessly into your shoes, and after a few minutes, you hardly notice it.”

Once the destination is set in the app, the device automatically provides directions through vibrations, guiding the user to their destination.

Source: テレ東BIZ