News On Japan
Business

Honda’s First Startup Launches Navigation Device for the Visually Impaired

TOKYO, Sep 15 (News On Japan) - There are approximately 2 million visually impaired individuals in Japan and 300 million worldwide. Due to their impaired vision, going out often comes with the risk of accidents. In response to this issue, Honda's first startup Asirase, led by CEO Chino, developed a navigation device called 'Ashirase' to assist visually impaired individuals in walking safely.

When a destination is set via a dedicated smartphone app, a device attached to the user's shoe sends vibrations to their feet, guiding them in the right direction. Currently, the company is developing its latest model, with plans to expand sales beyond Japan to the UK and Spain by 2025.

Novelist Jin Mayama takes a closer look at CEO Chino’s efforts to tackle this social challenge.

Novelist Jin Mayama, known for his economic dramas, dives deep into the stories of pioneers like Chino, who are paving the way for the future. Japan is home to roughly 2 million visually impaired individuals, while the global number reaches 300 million. Due to their impaired vision, they often face risks such as accidents when venturing outdoors. However, a new technology is making headlines: a system that assists these individuals with walking by sending vibrations through a device attached to their shoes, helping guide them to their destination.

This innovative system continuously vibrates the user's feet as they walk forward, adjusting vibrations to indicate turns. It was developed by Asirase, the first startup born out of Honda. Originally, CEO Chino worked for a major company, but he realized that social change rarely happens from within large corporations. This led him to venture out and create a solution that could make a real difference.

Novelist Mayama interviews Chino, a young pioneer determined to break new ground for the visually impaired and explore the uncharted world of technological innovation.

As they meet in Hibiya Park, Chino explains how his company is using digital technology to help visually impaired individuals navigate the world safely. “Right now, we're testing a walking navigation device for the visually impaired,” he says, showing a small attachment for shoes. “We’re working on refining the fit and functionality of the device.”

The device, called Ashirase, uses vibrations in both feet to guide the user on their path. Chino explains, “Unlike many other systems that rely on sound or auditory signals, Ashirase uses the sense of touch to navigate. This allows users to keep their ears free for important environmental sounds, which is crucial for their safety.”

A visually impaired man who tested the device shared his experience: “It's a completely new sensation. Before, I had to rely on sounds through earphones to navigate, but with this, I can feel the direction and know when to turn just by the vibrations in my feet. It’s incredibly convenient.”

As Mayama tries the device himself, he quickly notices how easy it is to use: “It only takes about 10-20 seconds to get used to. It's not intrusive, and it doesn't affect how you walk. It fits seamlessly into your shoes, and after a few minutes, you hardly notice it.”

Once the destination is set in the app, the device automatically provides directions through vibrations, guiding the user to their destination.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Asakusa Samba Sizzles as Tokyo Dances Through Record Heatwave

A scorching late summer heatwave gripped Tokyo over the long weekend, coinciding with the Asakusa Samba Carnival, where dancers twirled through intense heat.

Japan's Elderly Hit Record High

Japanese government data show the number of senior citizens in the country and the size of its elderly working population have both hit all-time highs. (NHK)

Tokyo Plans To Build World's Largest Fountain In Odaiba

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced plans to construct a 150-meter-high, 250-meter-wide fountain in Odaiba Seaside Park, inspired by the Somei Yoshino, the city's official flower.

Relief on way amid Japan's rice shortage as new harvest starts

Farmers in Japan's rice-producing regions have started harvesting and shipping this year's crop, helping to ease a nationwide shortage. (NHK)

Japanese Scientists Win Ig Nobel Prize for Anus Breathing Discovery

In this year's Ig Nobels, Japanese researchers have won an award for discovering that mammals can breathe through their anuses, opening a new pathway for ventilators.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Honda’s First Startup Launches Navigation Device for the Visually Impaired

There are approximately 2 million visually impaired individuals in Japan and 300 million worldwide. Due to their impaired vision, going out often comes with the risk of accidents. In response to this issue, Honda's first startup Asirase, led by CEO Chino, developed a navigation device called 'Ashirase' to assist visually impaired individuals in walking safely.

Japan's Restaurant Chains Seize Opportunities in China's Budget-Conscious Market

Japanese food businesses are intensifying their expansion efforts in China, where consumption has stagnated due to rising food prices. We investigate the factors driving these Japanese companies to accelerate their operations in the Chinese market.

Don Quijote Enters Low-Cost SIM Market

Pan Pacific International Holdings, the operator of Don Quijote, has announced its entry into the low-cost SIM card market. The company will offer plans starting at 770 yen per month for 3GB, using NTT Docomo’s network.

Ricoh Cuts 2,000 Jobs Due to Declining Office Equipment Market

Ricoh announced on September 12th that it will reduce its workforce by approximately 2,000 employees globally by March 2025. With the market for office equipment shrinking due to the advancement of digitalization, the company plans to restructure its overseas sales and service operations while focusing its management resources on supporting digital transformation (DX).

BOJ policymaker signals rate hikes needed to stabilize prices

A Bank of Japan policy board member has signaled that the central bank should raise its short-term interest rate to at least around one percent in stages for price stability. (NHK)

Japan's Salons Shave Costs with 'Haircut Monster'

Hair salon bankruptcies in Japan are on the rise, with 139 cases recorded between January and August 2024, a significant increase from previous years. Factors such as rising competition, material costs, and labor expenses are contributing to this surge. Despite these challenges, some salons are finding ways to thrive by adopting cost-effective strategies.

Foreign Influencers Compete to Sell Japanese Gold

Foreign influencers are sparking fierce competition as they quickly sell Japanese gold jewelry using nothing more than a smartphone.

Apple Announcement Sparks Price Drops in Second-Hand iPhone Market

The announcement of the iPhone 16 has sent sellers flocking to the second-hand iPhone market in Japan, with iPhones 12 and 13 going for less than half the price of a new model.