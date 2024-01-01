What’s the Price of Golden Black Jack?

TOKYO, Sep 17 (News On Japan) - Gold is gaining increasing attention as a stable asset. Among the most eye-catching items at a gold exhibition held in a Sapporo department store are statues of the genius surgeon Black Jack and his assistant Pinoko, both made of gold.

Among the impressive gold statues are other remarkable items, like a Shinkansen model priced at 528 yen and a sports car model with a staggering price tag of 39.05 million yen. As for the adorable golden Pinoko statue, its price is set at 5.5 million yen. But the star of the show is the 175 cm-tall golden Black Jack statue, which is priced at a whopping 22 million yen.

For collectors looking for even more luxurious items, the highest-priced piece at the exhibition is a glittering sword, with a price tag of 75.68 million yen.

In the past five years, the price of gold has nearly doubled. It’s become increasingly popular as a stable investment. Last year, the price of gold was around 10,000 yen per gram; now, it’s hovering around 13,000 yen, marking a rise of about 3,000 yen compared to the same time last year.

Source: ANN