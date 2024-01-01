News On Japan
Why Onna Village Leads Japan's Growth in Land Prices

OKINAWA, Sep 18 (News On Japan) - The village of Onna in Okinawa has recorded the highest land price increase in Japan, with prices for some areas rising by 29%. The average nationwide land price has increased by 1.4% for the third consecutive year, but the sharpest growth is seen in residential areas like Onna Village.

Situated along the central coast of Okinawa Island, Onna is famous for its clear blue waters, perfect for snorkeling and diving, and beautiful coral reefs.

A key factor behind this surge is the growing number of people relocating to the village. One such family, the Michi family, moved from Osaka last year. The husband, who previously worked in construction, now runs a print shop in Okinawa. Their move was prompted by a suggestion from the wife after frequent trips to the island. “We used to visit Okinawa twice a month for vacations. One day we wondered, why not just live here?” explained the wife.

With the influx of new residents, Onna Village's population has now exceeded 11,000. Many newcomers are also from Osaka, and they bring a sense of community to the growing village. However, living in Okinawa comes with its own challenges. The cost of vegetables can be three times higher than on the mainland, and importing goods from outside Okinawa further increases expenses. Despite these challenges, the family finds that their overall lifestyle is more economical, and they enjoy a simpler way of life with easy access to the beach.

The booming demand for property has also attracted the construction of resort hotels along the coast, catering to the growing tourist demand. In Onna Village, rents can reach 200,000 yen, and the number of foreign residents has also been steadily rising. The village’s natural beauty and the increasing flow of both domestic and international tourists suggest that its popularity will only continue to grow.

Source: ANN

