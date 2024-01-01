News On Japan
Foreign Students in Osaka Receive Crime Prevention Tips

OSAKA, Sep 25 (News On Japan) - A crime prevention seminar was held at Kansai University on the 24th to prevent international students from becoming involved in or contributing to crimes.

The seminar, organized by the Osaka Prefectural Police and Osaka Customs, attracted around 100 international students from Vietnam and China studying at Kansai University.

Due to a lack of knowledge about Japanese laws, some international students have been involved in cases where they handed over their residence cards or bank accounts to others in exchange for pocket money, unknowingly becoming complicit in crimes.

In Osaka Prefecture last year, 148 international students were arrested, and this number has been rising since the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities are urging students to be cautious and avoid suspicious offers.

Source: YOMIURI

