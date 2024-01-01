Suzuki to Expand Dealership Network in India by 70%

TOKYO, Sep 27 (News On Japan) - Suzuki plans to increase its car dealerships in India by 70% to around 6,800 stores by the fiscal year 2030, according to a report by the Nikkei. The automaker has been contracting with local companies to expand its network, adding approximately 200 dealerships annually in recent years.

Starting from the fiscal year 2025, Suzuki aims to accelerate its pace, opening an average of 500 stores per year. The company is targeting nationwide network expansion by establishing outlets in regional cities, where rising income levels are expected amid India's growing population.

Source: テレ東BIZ